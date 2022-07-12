Northwell Health taps health tech company for 'hospital room of the future'

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health selected health software company eVideon July 12 to provide a more personalized digital experience for patients.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., will integrate its EHR with eVideon's Vibe Health platform so patients can access tailored entertainment, health education and care requests via a smart TV.

“We are excited to partner with Vibe Health by eVideon to propel forward our vision for the hospital room of the future, which provides a common access point to the information, entertainment, concierge, environmental and educational needs of our patients and their loved ones while in the hospital," Sven Gierlinger, senior vice president and chief experience officer at Northwell Health, said in an eVideon news release.

Jeff Fallon, eVideon's CEO, said Northwell Health’s "unwavering dedication to creating personalized, seamless experiences is evident and exciting."