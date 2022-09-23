Mayo Clinic Ventures: Key things to know

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has a venture capital arm that focuses on evaluating and protecting intellectual property, funding and developing new technologies, and forming startups.
Along with the health system's business development team, Mayo Clinic Ventures has helped form 274 startups using Mayo Clinic technology and deployed $281 million in capital for joint ventures, collaborations and equity investments (with a return of $903 million).
More things to know about Mayo Clinic Ventures:
Noteworthy companies in its portfolio
Top executives
- Andrew Danielsen, chair
- Leif Nelson, vice chair
Recent headlines
- Mayo Clinic expanded its partnership with Mayo Clinic Ventures portfolio company Nference on Sept. 21 to use deidentified patient data to help research and discover disease diagnoses and treatments.
- Mayo Clinic invested in artificial intelligence firm Diagnostic Robotics as part of a $45 million series B funding round July 28.
- The health system partnered July 19 with Mayo Clinic Ventures portfolio company Lisa Health to develop a menopause management app.