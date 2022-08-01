$45M funding round in AI diagnostics company includes Mayo Clinic

Diagnostic Robotics, a company that uses artificial intelligence to diagnose medical conditions, closed on a $45 million series B funding round July 28 that included Mayo Clinic.

With the move, the startup becomes a Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company. Diagnostic Robotics uses predictive models to help reduce avoidable emergency room visits, stave off serious heart disease and diagnose mental illness.

CEO and co-founder Kira Radinsky, PhD, said the company is shifting its focus from "purely risk-based targeting to clinically actionable targeting to not only change how health plans approach their members, but to drastically improve member clinical care journeys," according to a company news release.

The firm has worked with such organizations as Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island on care management and predicting patient risk. The round brings the company's total funding to $69 million, according to Crunchbase.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Kira and the team as they expand and change the way health plans address risk, while helping to drive immensely improved care management for members," stated Yossi Vinitski, of lead funder StageOne Ventures.