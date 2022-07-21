Mayo Clinic, Lisa Health partner on AI menopause app

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic partnered with digital health company Lisa Health to create an app that uses AI, sensor technology and digital therapeutics to support menopause management and healthy aging.

The app, dubbed Midday, will provide perimenopause and menopause support using AI and sensor technology, according to a July 19 press release. The app can evaluate menopause progression and deliver personalized insights, such as tips, strategies and education based on each user's stage and symptoms.

Four things to know:

Users of the app will also have access to a Mayo Clinic-powered technology platform that delivers education about menopausal hormone therapy.



A Mayo Clinic developed algorithm will then determine if the therapy might be right for that particular user.



Users can also schedule a virtual visit with a Mayo Clinic menopause specialist through the app.



Users can also connect their Fitbit to the app to aggregate their data in one place and get personalized menopause-specific insights.

Lisa Health will launch a premium version of the app later this year, which will include additional algorithms designed to use commercially available wearables for advanced symptom tracking.

The company is also collaborating with Mayo Clinic on further research around menopause and technology's role in menopause management and support.