Boston-based Mass General Brigham Ventures, the venture capital arm of Mass General Brigham, joined a $26 million investment round for virtual pediatric mental health treatment platform Instride Health.

Created by two Harvard-trained clinicians, Instride Health offers pediatric patients struggling with mental health issues individual and group therapy, coaching and medication management, according to an Oct. 3 press release.

The funding will go toward expanding Instride's treatment offerings.