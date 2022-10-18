Allina Health spins off hospital-at-home company with $20M investment

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment.

The spinoff firm will offer acute- or skilled-nursing care in the home through such services as in-home nursing and therapy, virtual visits with hospitalists and geriatricians, and biometric monitoring. Allina Health led the investment with Flare Capital Partners.

Allina Health had offered the Inbound Health platform to more than 4,000 patients in its service area but now is launching the company nationwide. The firm will be led by CEO Dave Kerwar, the former chief product officer of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System.

"The home hospital programs that we've scaled to thousands of patients here in Minnesota are rooted in our population health drivers of delivering safe, high-quality, affordable care that’s timely and convenient to access," Lisa Shannon, president and CEO of Allina Health, said in the Oct. 18 news release from the health system and venture capital firm. "We are excited for Inbound Health to leverage the capabilities and know-how that power these programs to scale similar at-home programs across the nation."