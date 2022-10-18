Mayo Clinic tops off 11-story research tower in $5.6B innovation hub

Mayo Clinic topped off a $120-million, 11-story research tower in downtown Rochester, Minn., that aims to make scientific breakthroughs for diseases such as cancer.

"The new building will accelerate research in support of Mayo Clinic's strategy by further coalescing investigators and technology to advance biomedical discoveries," Gregory Gores, MD, the Kinney executive dean of research at Mayo Clinic, said in an Oct. 17 health system news release. "We are relentless in our pursuit to translate scientific discoveries into breakthrough therapies for patients who look to us for hope and healing."

The 176,000-square-foot Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building, made possible thanks in large part to a $49.3 million donation from the namesakes' foundation, has reached its full height and is expected to open at the end of next year. It is located amid downtown Rochester's Destination Medical Center Discovery Square district, a $5.6 billion public-private research and innovation hub.