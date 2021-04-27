Mayo Clinic to build 11-story research center

Mayo Clinic's proposed research center in Rochester, Minn., now will be an 11-story building, the health system said April 27.

Mayo Clinic plans to add seven stories to the proposed research center. The health system initially announced plans to build a four-story research center in 2019.

"Research is a key pillar of our 2030 strategy," Gianrico Farrugia, MD, Mayo Clinic president and CEO, said in a news release. "We're committed to advancing more cures, connecting more patients to our expanded expertise and transforming healthcare for people everywhere. And that transformation starts with research."

The research facility is part of the Destination Medical Center, a $5.6 billion public-private project backed by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. The 20-year initiative aims to make Rochester a global destination for health and wellness.

The research center is slated to open in 2023, with groundbreaking expected this spring.

More articles on capital projects:

5 health systems opening hospitals

Mass General Brigham's plan for outpatient clinic gets pushback from safety-net system

Orlando Health plans hospital campus in central Florida

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.