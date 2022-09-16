14 recent hospital and health system innovation moves

Hospitals and health systems have been making large investments in tech and spinoff companies and launching other innovation initiatives in 2022.

Here are 14 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Aug. 8:

1. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare is hosting innovation hubs for employees, the health system said Sept. 14.

2. New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School opened an innovation center Sept. 14; it will initially focus on digital health and cardiovascular disease.

3. Geisinger Health Foundation raised $6 million Sept. 14 for pediatric and women's health innovation at the Danville, Pa.-based health system.

4. Research funding at Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health totaled $458 million in 2022, marking 10 years of growth, the health system said Sept. 14.

5. Pittsburgh-based UPMC on Sept. 9 teamed up with spinoff company Realyze Intelligence to study whether an invasive procedure is the right diagnostic tool for certain cancer patients.

6. New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine received a $61.9 million grant Sept. 9 from the National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences to continue funding its Clinical and Translational Science Center.

7. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health started collaborating Aug. 29 with General Catalyst on digital health and innovation, the fourth such partnership for the venture capital firm that is rapidly expanding into healthcare.

8. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine jointly launched a kidney innovation center Aug. 26 aimed at advancing research for early detection, prevention and treatment of kidney disease.

9. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System received $11.6 million Aug. 25 from the New York City Economic Development Corp. to build the Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation, which aims to develop and commercialize new surgical technology and instruments.

10. Penn Medicine's health-tech accelerator will begin formalizing training opportunities for early-career innovators and cultivating industry and commercial partnerships, the agency said Aug. 25.

11. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health started construction Aug. 23 on a $350-million virtual care center the health system says will expand services to its largely rural patient population.

12. OSF Ventures, part of OSF Healthcare, participated in a $75 million series B funding round Aug. 23 for artificial intelligence company Digital Diagnostics.

13. Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital received a $10 million gift Aug. 23 from the Nationwide Foundation through the Pediatric Innovation Fund to research pediatric behavioral health conditions and support the Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine.

14. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is exploring AI in a variety of areas including patient scheduling, prior authorization with payers, revenue cycle applications, radiology, cardiology, remote diagnostics and management based on healthcare sensor data, according to an Aug. 8 MIT Sloan Management Review article.