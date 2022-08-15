Where Mayo Clinic is exploring clinical AI development

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is exploring artificial intelligence in a variety of areas including patient scheduling, prior authorization with payers, revenue cycle applications, radiology, cardiology, remote diagnostics and management based on healthcare sensor data, according to an Aug. 8 MIT Sloan Management Review article.

Mayo Clinic created a hub for digital transformation that uses data, analytics, machine learning and AI to help improve patient health and deliver monitoring, diagnosis and treatment recommendations through digital channels to patients.

The health system is also using AI to help create and enhance the quality of images for radiologists to read.

Bhavik Patel, MD, radiologist, director of the Mayo Clinic's Arizona branch and leader of AI innovation and enablement, is heading up this initiative. Dr. Patel said he believes AI will assist human radiologists and other providers for the foreseeable future.

But, before any AI model goes into clinical deployment, Mayo Clinic establishes who will govern and lead its use, what the best practices are, what the scope of the model is, what the model's biases are and when to trust the model.

Currently, Mayo Clinic has a few models in daily clinical use, including one that analyzes electrocardiogram data.