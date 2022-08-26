Mount Sinai Health System receives $11.6M grant

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has received $11.6 million from the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

The funds will be used to build the health system's new Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation, which aims to develop and commercialize new surgical technology and instruments. The center will build upon Mount Sinai's work through BioDesign, which focuses on developing technological treatments for patients.

"We are thrilled to award this funding to Mount Sinai Health System to launch the Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation," NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball said in an Aug. 25 press release. "Strategic investments like this by NYCEDC's LifeSci NYC initiative bridge research, innovative technologies, commercialization, and education to support biomedical leaders to advance groundbreaking research and health care technologies in New York City. We look forward to the startups, jobs, and life changing medical devices this Center will yield to support patient care and treatment."