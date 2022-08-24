Sanford Health breaks ground on 60K-square-foot virtual care center

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health has started construction on a 60,000-square-foot virtual care center the health system says will expand services to its largely rural patient population.

The facility, made possible through a $350 million donation from hospital system namesake Denny Sanford, is expected to open in 2024. It will feature telehealth-enabled clinician workspaces for on-demand urgent, behavioral health and primary care, and have an educational component as well.

"This flagship center will be the premier training ground to prepare medical students, residents and nurses for the next generation of care delivery," said Brad Schipper, Sanford Health's president of virtual care, in an Aug. 23 health system news release. "The innovation that takes place in this building will help us deliver on our promise to patients by leveraging the best of technology to provide high-quality, safe care with an emphasis on convenience and affordability."

Besides the new center in Sioux Falls, the health system is also planning five satellite telehealth clinics.