U of Utah Health research funding surpasses $450M in 2022

Research funding from the University of Utah Health totaled $458 million in 2022, accounting for 67 percent of the university's overall research funding of $686 million, according to a Sept. 14 news release from the health system.

The totals mark the 10th consecutive year of growth for University of Utah Health. More than 1,800 Health Sciences awards are funding 2,066 proposals, according to the release.

The associate vice president for research at University of Utah Health, Rachel Hess, MD, said the innovation and resilience of the faculty and students are demonstrated every day as they seek solutions to many of the world’s most difficult medical challenges.

"As we move forward, we will continue to strive for discovery that improves the health and well-being of people world-wide and applied to our patients at home," said Dr. Hess.

2022 University of Utah research funding highlights: