Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn Medicine launch kidney innovation center

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Penn Medicine have jointly launched a kidney innovation center aimed at advancing research for early detection, prevention and treatment of kidney disease.

The center, dubbed Penn-CHOP Kidney Innovation Center, will focus on developing discoveries through collaboration, recruiting and growing talent, and training and mentorship programs for nephrology researchers, according to an Aug. 26 press release.

Penn-CHOP Kidney Innovation Center will also host an Annual Kidney Life Course Research Symposium, regular meetings, journal clubs and shared resources.

"By bringing pediatric and adult kidney researchers under one umbrella, we will accelerate the pace of discovery for both populations," said co-director Michelle Denburg, MD, director of research for the division of nephrology at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and an associate professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at Penn Medicine. "Some processes of kidney disease are shared in adults and children, and others are unique, but in both cases, promoting crosstalk between researchers can shed light on mechanisms of disease for both children and adults and lead to precise diagnostics and treatments."