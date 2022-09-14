Geisinger Health Foundation raises $6M for pediatric, women's health innovation

Geisinger Health Foundation has raised $6 million for pediatric and women's health innovation at the Danville, Pa.-based health system.

Through its Beyond the Bricks fundraising campaign, the foundation aims to support more innovative, patient-centered care. The money already raised includes $1 million from local philanthropist Susan McDowell that created a pediatric behavioral health catalyst fund to promote innovation in that arena.

"At Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital, we like to say that everything we do is about caring for children," Frank Maffei, MD, chair of pediatrics at Geisinger, said in a Sept. 14 health system news release. "These words also remind us that we can and must do more. How can we do more to protect our region's most vulnerable children? How can we do more to better understand and impact complex pediatric disorders? How can we ensure that we are providing the most innovative and state-of-the-art therapies?"