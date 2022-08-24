Nationwide Children's receives $10M donation

Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital received a $10 million gift from the Nationwide Foundation through the Pediatric Innovation Fund, according to an Aug. 23 news release.

The hospital plans to use the funds to expand its research portfolio into pediatric behavioral health conditions. Additionally, the donation will benefit the Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, which was established in 2016 and focuses on genomics as the root cause of many childhood diseases.

Tim Robinson, CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said that the pediatric innovation fund has been a game changer.

"These funds accelerate key initiatives across our organization, advancing promising discoveries and tackling some of toughest issues in pediatrics today. With support from the Nationwide Foundation, we have attracted and funded some of the brightest minds in pediatric research and care. This is impact that will be felt for decades to come," Mr. Robinson said.

Other programs befitting from the donation include:

On Our Sleeves is a movement that aims to break stigmas and start conversations about children's mental health.





Population Health in Linden focuses on creating single-family affordable housing units in Linden, Ohio.





Infectious Disease Fellowship helps provide better outcomes for patients with infectious diseases.





New Endowed Chair in the Center for Clinical and Translational Research.

The Pediatric Innovation Fund was established in 2014 to target strategic investments in pediatric and community health and to accelerate the most promising research and clinical discoveries. To date, National Children's Hospital has received $140 million.