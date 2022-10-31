9 Big Tech healthcare partnerships

Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been making headway into the healthcare industry in part through partnerships with health systems and other healthcare companies.

Here are nine of those collaborations Becker's has reported on since Sept. 26:

1. Amazon Pharmacy will be the exclusive home prescription delivery service for Florida Blue members, the insurer said Oct. 25.

2. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center selected medical imaging IT company Sectra's cloud-based service, built on Microsoft Azure, Oct. 17 to provide imaging throughout the system's six hospitals and nine urgent care centers.

3. Samsung partnered Oct. 13 with virtual primary care provider HealthTap to bring primary care capabilities to Samsung Smart TVs.

4. Microsoft partnered Oct. 12 with GSK's consumer health spinoff Haleon to make it easier for people who are blind, have low-vision or difficulty with reading to access information on packaging labels.

5. JDRF is using Amazon Web Services' cloud technology to further its research into juvenile diabetes, AWS said Oct. 5.

6. Google Cloud unveiled a new software program Oct. 4 that uses artificial intelligence for medical imaging diagnostics and has begun collaborating with Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health to improve cancer detection.

7. Mass General Brigham Ventures, Alphabet-backed GV and General Catalyst joined a $32 million seed funding round Sept. 28 for Rippl, a tech-driven mental healthcare company focused on older adults.

8. Google is working with Dayton, Ohio, addiction treatment center OneFifteen to tackle the opioid crisis, Bloomberg reported Sept. 27. OneFifteen started with backing from Dayton-based Premier Health and Kettering (Ohio) Health, and hired its president and CEO, Marti Taylor, MSN, RN, away from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

9. New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is collaborating with Microsoft and other tech companies on a telemedicine platform that has delivered more than 200,000 appointments since launching in August 2021, the center said Sept. 26.