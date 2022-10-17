U of Rochester Medical Center chooses Sectra for cloud-based imaging

University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center has selected medical imaging IT company Sectra's cloud-based service to provide imaging throughout the system's six hospitals and nine urgent care centers.

Sectra One Cloud provides clinicians with digital imaging patient records. The solution is designed to improve workflow through its integration with Epic, according to the Oct. 17 Sectra news release.

Beyond imaging services, the September 2022 contract stipulates that Sectra will provide the health system with a universal viewer module, business analytics, teaching files, critical results reporting and advanced visualization tools.

"Sectra's sophisticated architecture, built on Microsoft Azure, will provide URMC fast image access while ensuring security of patient data in the cloud," Sectea president Isaac Zaworski said.