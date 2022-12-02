14 women on the move in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 23.

1. Melissa Fana, MD, was named director of women's health for Suffolk County and chief of service for breast surgery at Long Island (N.Y.) Community Hospital, New York City-based NYU Langone Health announced.

2. Grace Lee, MD, was named chief quality officer at Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif.

3. Anne Marie Lynch stepped down from her role as CEO of Anchorage, Alaska-based North Star Behavioral Health System.

4. Caroline Wasielewski is no longer CEO of the Tehachapi (Calif.) Valley Healthcare District, which owns Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Hospital.

5. Dana Begley was named vice president of wellness and recovery at Fort Meyers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

6. Angelle Rheman, DNP, APRN, was appointed chief nursing officer at HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

7. Priscilla Needham will step down as CFO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic.

8. Lily Henson, MD, was named president and CEO of the Piedmont Augusta (Ga.) Hub.

9. Winnie Adams, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Astria Sunnyside (Wash.) Hospital.

10. Ann Abad was named president of Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.

11. Stephanie Conners, BSN, RN, was named the president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

12. Tory Shepherd was promoted to CEO at Rutherfordton, N.C.-based Rutherford Regional Health System after serving as the role's interim.

13. Andrea Gwyn was named president of Cincinnati-based Mercy Health's Toledo, Ohio-based St. Anne Hospital in addition to her role as president of Perrysburg (Ohio) Hospital.

14. Amanda Vick, RN, was named acting president and CEO at Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services.