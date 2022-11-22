Regional West names interim CEO following leader's resignation

Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services has named COO Amanda Vick, RN, as acting president and CEO — five days after its former leader, John Mentgen terminated his contract, News Channel Nebraska reported Nov. 21.

Ms. Vick has served the health system since 2019, originally as vice president and chief nursing officer, according to the news channel. She was promoted to senior vice president and COO in May, in addition to her role as chief nursing officer.

She will serve in the interim capacity until Regional West finds a replacement for Mr. Mentgen, who stepped down without explanation Nov. 16. He served eight years as president and CEO.