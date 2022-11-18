Nebraska hospital CEO resigns

John Mentgen has resigned as president and CEO of Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services, the parent company of Regional West Medical Center.

Mr. Mentgen voluntarily terminated his leadership role per an option in his employment contract, according to a Nov. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

The release said the remaining senior leadership team will collaborate to maintain continuity of operations for Regional West Medical and the region's health services system. A search is underway for a new president and CEO.

Meanwhile, the Regional West Health Services board earlier in November started an independent comprehensive employee culture and engagement assessment and will continue this work to help "shape the renewed direction of Regional West," according to the release.

"The board remains deeply committed to our community and employees and to ensuring Regional West provides not only an exceptional patient experience, but an engaging and amazing workplace for our team members as well," Hod Kosman, Regional West Health Services board chairman, said in the release. "We are looking forward to the exciting next chapter in the life of Regional West, and to collaborating with our team and community to select new leadership to help guide Regional West forward."

Mr. Mentgen became president and CEO of Regional West Health Services in July 2014.

Regional West Medical Center is a 188-bed regional referral center and a level 2 trauma center.