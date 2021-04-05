8 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system executive retirements have been reported since March 8.

1. Nancy Adams, RN, has retired as senior vice president and COO of UPMC Western Maryland.

2. Eric Bieber, MD, plans to retire in July as president and CEO of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health.

3. Phil Cormier retired as president of Gloucester, Mass.-based Addison Gilbert Hospital and Beverly (Mass.) Hospital.

4. Will Ferniany, PhD, is retiring as CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Health System.

5. Gary Gray, DO, is retiring in June as CEO of Natividad hospital in Salinas, Calif., according to the Monterey Herald.

6. Bob Lonis is retiring as CFO of Fayetteville, Tenn.-based Lincoln Health System.

7. Robert Lord Jr. will retire as president of Stuart, Fla.-based Cleveland Clinic Martin Health at the end of the year.

8. Tim Moran is retiring as CEO of Chino (Calif.) Valley Medical Center.

More articles on executive moves:

Tenet Northern California hospitals make 3 leadership changes

Envision Healthcare drops interim from CFO's title

Lincoln Health System CFO to retire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.