4 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

The following hospital and health system executive resignations have been reported since March 29.

1. Jim Atty resigned as CEO of Waverly (Iowa) Health Center.

2. Steve Loveless is leaving his position as president of Billings, Mont.-based St. Vincent Healthcare and SCL Health Montana at the end of April.

3. Brett McClung is resigning as president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health, effective May 1.

4. Anthony Sudduth resigned as CEO of Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Health System.

