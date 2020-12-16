37 hospital CEO retirements announced in 2020

The following hospital and health system CEO retirements were reported this year.

1. Eva Benedict is retiring as president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y.

2. Chuck Bill, CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, is retiring.

3. Laurie Harting, RN, president and CEO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Greater Sacramento division, is retiring.

4. Paul Hayes, RN, is retiring as CEO of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

5. Joseph Scopelliti, MD, is retiring as president and CEO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

6. Mary Starmann-Harrison, RN, president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, plans to retire in the second half of 2021.

7. Elaine Couture, BSN, RN, Providence executive vice president and regional chief executive for Washington and Montana, will retire in 2021.

8. Karen Olscamp, president and CEO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, will retire in January.

9. Sandra Fenwick plans to retire as CEO of Boston Children's Hospital, effective in March 2021.

10. Michele Chulick, BSN, president and CEO of Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, will retire this year when the hospital's sale to Phoenix-based Banner Health is finalized, medical center spokesperson Mandy Cepeda confirmed to the Star-Tribune.

11. Terri Gehring, president and CEO of McPherson (Kan.) Hospital, will retire by year's end, according to the McPherson Sentinel.

12. Gregory Walker, CEO of Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H., retired Oct. 31, according to fosters.com.

13. Owensboro (Ky.) Health President and CEO Greg Strahan plans to retire Feb. 1, 2021.

14. Cathy Hibbs, CEO of Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center, retired, according to the Carlsbad Current-Argus.

15. Vic Giulianelli, president and CEO of St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y., retired July 1.

16. Bellevue (Ohio) Hospital President and CEO Michael Winthrop retired Aug. 31.

17. Dean Turner, CEO of Abbeville (S.C.) Area Medical Center, plans to retire this year.

18. Duke Anderson, president and CEO of Hillsdale (Mich.) Hospital, retired.

19. Dan Wakeman, president and CEO of Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital, retired.

20. Jeff Lyle retired as CEO of Marlin, Texas-based Falls Community Hospital and Clinics.

21. Page Vaughan retired as CEO of MUSC Health's Lancaster and Chester hospitals in South Carolina.

22. Don Webb, CEO of Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., will retire at the end of the year.

23. Warren Forgey, president and CEO of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., retired.

24. Jimm Bunch, president and CEO of AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.), retired.

25. Ste. Genevieve (Mo.) County Memorial Hospital CEO Tom Keim will retire from his executive role this year.

26. David T. Vandewater, president and CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, will retire this year.

27. James Huffman, CEO and administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven, Miss., retired.

28. Tom Mullen, CEO of Baltimore-based Mercy Health Services retired.

29. Ken Reid, CEO of Carlinville (Ill.) Area Hospital, retired.

30. John DiAngelo, president and CEO of Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health, will retire at the end of the year.

31. Arthur J. Blank, president and CEO of Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor, Maine, will retire at the end of the year.

32. John Morahan, president and CEO of Penn State Health St. Joseph in Reading, Pa., retired.

33. Bernard Wheatley, DBA, FACHE, retired as CEO of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands-based Schneider Regional Medical Center.

34. Martinsburg, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine East President and CEO Anthony P. Zelenka retired.

35. Timothy Finan retired as president and CEO of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System.

36. John A. Fromhold, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., retired.

37. Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed Health CEO Bill Manson retired.

