CEO of Dignity Health's Greater Sacramento division to retire amid structural shakeup

Laurie Harting, RN, president and CEO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Greater Sacramento division, is retiring Jan. 3 as Dignity's parent company changes its operating division structure, CommonSpirit Health said Nov. 19.

Ms. Harting is a 23-year veteran of Dignity Health and took on her current role in 2014. She oversees six California hospitals: Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, Methodist Hospital in Sacramento, Mercy Hospital of Folsom, Woodland Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley.

Effective Jan. 3, Todd Strumwasser, MD, president of the Northern California division at CommonSpirit Health, also will lead the Sacramento division, the company said. Dr. Strumwasser previously was senior vice president of operations in the San Francisco Bay Area for Dignity. He also held leadership roles at Swedish Health Services in Seattle, including CEO and COO.

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health said the changes are part of its move from 11 to seven operating divisions, beginning Jan. 3. The reduction in divisions is meant to standardize best practices, improve care delivery and operational efficiency and establish better integration with CommonSpirit's medical groups and clinics, the company said. The Sacramento division will be part of CommonSpirit's Northern California division.

CommonSpirit Health said the communities where it provides care will remain the same.

More articles on executive moves:

Penn State Health appoints 2 leaders

Children's Minnesota names interim chief nursing officer

Lee Health promotes several leaders

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.