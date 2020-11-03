CEO of Seattle medical center to retire

Paul Hayes, RN, is retiring as CEO of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, UW Medicine said Nov. 2.

Mr. Hayes will retire Dec. 4.

"Paul's unwavering commitment to the mission of Harborview has helped elevate the organization to the prominence we see today. His relentless focus on improving the patient experience, hospital operations and the overall financial stability is inspiring," Lisa Brandenburg, president of UW Medicine Hospitals & Clinics, said in a news release. "We are forever grateful for his years of service and dedication to Harborview and our region."

With Mr. Hayes at the helm, Harborview, which is managed under a contract with the University of Washington, expanded primary care in collaboration with the Downtown Emergency Service Center at Hobson Place, and launched mobile COVID-19 testing, said UW Medicine. He is also credited with playing a key role in Harborview's equity, diversity and inclusion efforts.

Sommer Kleweno-Walley, senior associate administrator at Harborview, was selected as interim CEO.

