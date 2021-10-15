26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following executive moves were shared with or reported by Becker's on or after Oct. 8:

1. Nina Beauchesne was named executive vice president and chief transformation officer at Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

2. Ophelia Byers, DNP, RN, joined New Jersey-based Atlantic Health System as chief nursing officer for Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J. She was also named the health system's associate chief nurse executive.

3. Leah Carpenter was appointed executive vice president and COO at Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

4. Jeff Ciaramita, MD, was appointed senior vice president and chief physician executive of St. Louis-based Mercy Clinic.

5. Lloyd Dean, CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, will retire from the organization next summer.

6. Armand Dorian, MD, was named the permanent CEO of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, part of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC.

7. Patricia Fisher, MD, was appointed CMO of Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township, N.J.

8. Sally Hurt-Deitch, MSN, RN, will join St. Louis-based Ascension as senior vice president of operations.

9. Jackie Hunter was named the University of Vermont Health Network's first chief diversity and inclusion officer.

10. Raymond Ingham, PhD, will step down from his CEO role at Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital.

11. David Keys was named chief development officer at Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare.

12. Stephen Klasko, MD, will retire as CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and president of Thomas Jefferson University at the end of the year.

13. Selena Mejia was appointed assistant vice president of strategic communications for HCA Houston Healthcare.

14. Chad Melton was named president of St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash.

15. Osei Mevs was named vice president of government relations at Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare.

16. Matthew Muhart was named executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

17. Marc Napp, MD, was promoted to executive vice president and CMO at Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

18. Heather Nelson was named Boston Children's Hospital's senior vice president and chief information officer.

19. Sandra Ormonde is resigning after serving as Tulare (Calif.) Hospital Healthcare District's CEO since May 2019.

20. Jeremy Pittman was named CEO of Centura Health's Castle Rock (Colo.) Adventist Hospital.

21. Jennifer Schomburg was appointed president of St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash.

22. David Smith was promoted to executive vice president and CFO at Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

23. Jeffrey Sturman was made senior vice president and chief digital officer at Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

24. Alberto Vasquez will retire from Intermountain Healthcare after 35 years with the Salt Lake City-based health system.

25. Victor Waters, MD, was named CMO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Arizona central and West Valley market.

26. Christina Zorn was appointed chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.