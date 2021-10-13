Dr. Armand Dorian to remain CEO of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital

Armand Dorian, MD, has been named the permanent CEO of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, part of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC. He had been serving as interim CEO of the Glendale, Calif.-based hospital since March, an Oct. 13 news release said.

"Armand has nearly 20 years of medical experience as an emergency board-certified physician and valued leader and administrator," said Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine. "He is an indefatigable and inspirational leader, as he just proved by successfully leading the hospital through many challenges during the pandemic."

Dr. Dorian joined the Verdugo Hills executive team as CMO in 2018. He previously served as the hospital's director and vice chair of the emergency department.

Verdugo Hills Hospital is a 158-bed community hospital that has been serving Southern California communities for almost 50 years, the news release said.