Boston Children's names former U of Chicago exec its new CIO

Heather Nelson was named Boston Children's Hospital's senior vice president and chief information officer. Her role became effective Oct. 11, according to a statement shared with Becker's.

"[Ms. Nelson] will collaborate with leadership and key stakeholders across the hospital to help chart our course forward, from cybersecurity to our electronic health record plan, as well as new challenges stemming from our response to the COVID pandemic, including expanded digital access for virtual care and our increased commitment to remote work," the statement read.

Ms. Nelson joined Boston Children's from University of Chicago Medicine, where she most recently served as senior vice president and chief information officer.

Before her tenure at UChicago Medicine, she was the senior director of applications and IT operations at Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health.