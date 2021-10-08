Memorial Healthcare announces shifts in leadership

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System announced a series of leadership promotions and title changes. The shifts are intended to "better position the organization for future growth, optimize delivery of core services and further innovate the consumer experience," an Oct. 7 news release shared with Becker's said.

Nina Beauchesne was named executive vice president and chief transformation officer. She previously served as the executive vice president and director of the health system's east operations.

Matthew Muhart was named executive vice president and chief strategy officer. He previously served as executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

David Smith was promoted to the role of executive vice president and CFO. He was previously senior vice president and CFO.

Jeffrey Sturman was made senior vice president and chief digital officer. He previously held the title of chief information officer.

Leah Carpenter was appointed executive vice president and COO. She previously served as CEO of Memorial Hospital West.

Marc Napp, MD, was promoted to executive vice president and CMO. He previously served as senior vice president and CMO.