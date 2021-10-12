Former Virginia, Arizona hospital CEOs join Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health system selected Jennifer Schomburg and Chad Melton to lead two of its hospitals.

Ms. Schomburg was appointed president of St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash. She most recently served as system CEO of Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital in Tucson, Ariz, according to an Oct. 11 news release.

Mr. Melton was named president of St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash. He joined Virginia Mason from Fauquier Health in Warrenton, Va., where he had served as CEO since 2017. Fauquier Health is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

Both executives assumed their new roles in September.