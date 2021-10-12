Tenet's Sally Hurt-Deitch to join Ascension 

St. Louis-based healthcare company Ascension has appointed Sally Hurt-Deitch, MSN, RN, to the newly created position of senior vice president of operations. She will assume the role on Oct. 25, a news release shared with Becker's said.

She will report to the health system's executive vice president and COO, Craig Cordola.

Ms. Hurt-Deitch has held multiple leadership roles throughout Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare over the last 14 years. She most recently served as CEO of the health system's Mid-South Group, the Memphis (Tenn.) market and Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis.

Before that, she was Tenet's vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

"I have known Sally for many years and we are very excited to welcome such a passionate, experienced and dedicated healthcare leader to Ascension," said Mr. Cordola.