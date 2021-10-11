Centura names CEO of Colorado Hospital

Centura Health has appointed Jeremy Pittman CEO of its Castle Rock (Colo.) Adventist Hospital. His new position will be effective Oct. 24.

Mr. Pittman has held several leadership roles at Centura over the past 15 years, a news release shared with Becker's said. He most recently served as CFO at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, where he assisted with the implementation of the hospital's 2025 strategic plan. He also helped expand the hospital's spine and orthopedic services and digestive health services.

Before joining Porter Adventist, Mr. Pittman served as CFO and COO of Castle Rock Adventist and held leadership positions at Littleton (Colo.) Adventist Hospital in finance and surgical services, the news release said.