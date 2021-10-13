UVM Health appoints first chief diversity and inclusion officer

Jackie Hunter has been named The University of Vermont Health Network's first chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Ms. Hunter joins the Burlington, Vt.-based health system from Banner Health in Phoenix, where she most recently served as senior director of diversity and inclusion. During her tenure, she created the organization's first diversity and inclusion department, which facilitated the training of more than 10,000 employees in inclusive team building and earned Banner recognition by the Healthcare Equality Index for its inclusive LGBTQ+ practices and policies, a news release shared with Becker's said.

"When employees can bring their authentic selves to work, they become better educated about different cultures, experiences and expressions, helping them to build trust as colleagues and provide better care for all their patients," Ms. Hunter said. "I am truly committed to advancing DEI efforts at The UVM Health Network for our employees and patients, alike."



Ms. Hunter will assume her new role on Oct. 18.