26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since May 22:

1. Peter Baker was chosen as senior vice president and administrator of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Children's Hospital.

2. Anthony Belott was named vice president of in-market development at Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

3. Denitza Blagev, MD, was named medical director for Intermountain Riverton (Utah) Hospital.

4. Cyndey Busbee was named chief of staff and senior vice president for communications, public affairs and community engagement at Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent.

5. Ford Charman was named vice president of development at Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

6. Lawrence Cho was named senior vice president and chief strategy and growth officer at Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

7. Lynn DeJaco was named interim CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

8. Luis Fonseca was named president of hospitals and clinics at Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent.

9. David Henry was named CEO of Merit Health Central in Jackson, Miss.

10. Valerie Leschber, MD, was appointed senior vice president and chief medical officer of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

11. Melinda Hancock was named senior vice president and chief administrative officer of Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare.

12. Richard Haun was chosen as division CFO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System.

13. Catherine Hillestad was named CEO of Adair County Health System in Greenfield, Iowa.

14. Jonathan Jean-Marie was named senior vice president and administrator of Loma Linda University Medical Center–Murrieta (Calif.).

15. William Jennings was chosen as president of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare's Fairfield region.

16. Derrick Jones was named CEO of Lovelace Westside Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.

17. Jeff Kinney was named COO of Lovelace Women's Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M.

18. Aubrey Lee Layne Jr. was named senior vice president and chief of staff of Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare.

19. Joseph Mangiameli, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Ringgold County Hospital in Mount Ayr, Iowa.

20. Charisse Oland, EdD, was named interim CEO of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby, Minn.

21. Ivan Samstein was chosen as executive vice president and CFO of the University of Chicago Medical Center.

22. Mary Ann Shacklett, senior vice president of finance and CFO, is retiring after a 36-year career with the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company to Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System.

23. Steven Smith is retiring as CEO of Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital.

24. Ocpivia Stafford, PharmD, was named president of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's Methodist South Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

25. Lorenzo Suter, BSN, was appointed regional president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City (Iowa) and senior vice president for West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

26. Jon-Michael Williams was appointed assistant vice president of strategy, innovation and planning at Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent.