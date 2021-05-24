Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare names new hospital president

Ocpivia Stafford, PharmD, has been named president of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare's Methodist South Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., the health system said May 22.

Ms. Stafford has served in the interim role since last November.

"With her dedication to operational efficiency and continuous improvement, Ocpivia is a champion for patient engagement," Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare President and CEO Michael Ugwueke said in a news release. "She places the highest priority on providing high quality and safe patient care while fostering a culture of collaboration among patient care teams."

Ms. Stafford is a 15-year veteran of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. Her previous roles include staff pharmacist, as well as pharmacy leadership roles at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis and then Methodist Olive Branch (Miss.) Hospital. She also was Methodist South's pharmacy director and became vice president of support and professional services for the hospital in 2018.

