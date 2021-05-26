Hartford HealthCare names Fairfield region president

William Jennings has been chosen as president of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare's Fairfield region, the health system said May 26.

Mr. Jennings, who will also be a system-level senior vice president, is an executive vice president and president and CEO of Tower Health's Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa. He begins his new role July 19.

"Bill Jennings is a healthcare leader with great vision and passion for improving the health of the communities we serve," Jeffrey Flaks, Hartford HealthCare's president and CEO, said in a news release "In addition to his deep expertise, we are excited about Bill's strong alignment with our core values and drive to make healthcare more accessible, more affordable, while delivering higher levels of quality and service."

Previously, Mr. Jennings was executive vice president for Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health and CEO of Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital.

In his new role, he will take over for Vincent DiBattista, who will continue to lead initiatives at Hartford HealthCare until his planned retirement next year, said Hartford HealthCare.

Mr. Jennings will lead a region that includes St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport.