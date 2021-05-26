Minnesota hospital names interim CEO

Charisse Oland, EdD, was named interim CEO of Crosby, Minn.-based Cuyuna Regional Medical Center after Kyle Bauer announced his resignation for personal reasons, the organization said.

Mr. Bauer, who helmed the independent, nonprofit organization since 2017, announced his resignation April 30. Ms. Oland begins her role June 1.

Ms. Oland is a consultant for healthcare organizations and was CEO of hospitals in Wisconsin and South Dakota, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center said in a news release. She also was regional director of strategy and business development at a Wisconsin hospital and was a dietitian in Park Rapids, Minn.

