MercyOne affiliates name new CEOs

Adair County Health System and Ringgold County Hospital — which are managed through an affiliation agreement with Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne — have named new CEOs, the organizations said May 24.

Catherine Hillestad was named CEO of Adair County Health System in Greenfield, Iowa, beginning July 7, and Joseph Mangiameli, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Ringgold County Hospital in Mount Ayr, Iowa, beginning July 26.

Ms. Hillestad most recently served as practice administrator at the Iowa Clinic in Des Moines. She also was interim CEO of Davis County Hospital in Bloomfield, Iowa.

Mr. Mangiameli has more than two decades of healthcare experience, most recently as market vice president of operations for Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health. He also previously held chief nurse roles for U.S. Army Reserves and Nebraska National Guard.