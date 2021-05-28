Sentara names chief of staff, chief administrative officer

Melinda Hancock has been named senior vice president and chief administrative officer of Sentara Healthcare, and Aubrey Lee Layne Jr. was named senior vice president and chief of staff, the Norfolk, Va.-based health system said in May.

Ms. Hancock's appointment takes effect July 19, and Mr. Layne's appointment takes effect July 1.

Ms. Hancock is chief administrative officer and CFO of Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University Health System. At Sentara, a 12-hospital health system, she will be in a newly created position leading teams including internal audit, compliance, legal services and privacy. Sentara said she will also be responsible for supply chain, enterprise analytics, strategy, and mergers and affiliations.

Mr. Layne is Virginia's secretary of finance and previously was secretary of transportation under former Virginia Gov. Terence McAuliffe. His responsibilities at Sentara will include overseeing teams, including legislative affairs, corporate social responsibility, the Sentara Foundation-Hampton Roads, real estate, construction, marketing and communications, and the Sentara College of Health Sciences.

