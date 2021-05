Administrators named for 2 Loma Linda University Health hospitals

Peter Baker was chosen as senior vice president and administrator of Loma Linda (Calif.) University Children's Hospital, and Jonathan Jean-Marie was named senior vice president and administrator of Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta (Calif.), health system officials said May 25.

Mr. Baker most recently served as senior vice president and administrator of the Murrieta facility.

Mr. Jean-Marie has served as vice president and administrator of Loma Linda University East Campus and Surgical Hospital for five years.

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, a 343-bed facility, and Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta, a 106-bed facility, are both part of the Loma Linda University healthcare system.