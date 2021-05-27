UnityPoint Health-Sioux City selects new CEO

Lorenzo Suter, BSN, has been appointed regional president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City (Iowa) and senior vice president for West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, health system officials said May 26.

Mr. Suter most recently was CEO of Lutheran Health Network's Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. He begins his new roles July 19.

"On behalf of the UnityPoint Health–Sioux City board of directors and myself, I am pleased to announce Lorenzo Suter as our new president and CEO," Craig Berenstein, UnityPoint Health-Sioux City board chair, said in a news release. "We were impressed by Lorenzo's mix of for profit and nonprofit experience, his background in physician alignment, his focus on quality and his engaging management style."

Before becoming CEO of Dupont Hospital, Mr. Suter served as COO of Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. He also was vice president of operations at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill.

Learn more about Mr. Suter here.