Lawrence Cho has been named senior vice president and chief strategy and growth officer at Allina Health, the Minneapolis-based health system said May 24.

Mr. Cho most recently held executive roles in corporate business development, strategy and international operations at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

Allina said Mr. Cho will focus on the health system's strategic and growth initiatives, as well as organizational performance.

Read more about Mr. Cho here.