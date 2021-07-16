21 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported on or shared with Becker's since July 9:

1. Angela Brandt was named president of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica's senior care division.

2. John Broberg, CEO of Amberwell Hiawatha (Kan.), will retire Aug. 31.

3. Ben Coogan was named CEO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).

4. Michael "Trey" Crabb III was named senior vice president and chief business development officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

5. James Forrester was named associate vice president of IT technology and chief technology officer at University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center.

6. Robbie Freeman, MSN, RN, joined the information technology department as vice president of clinical innovation and chief nursing informatics officer for New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System.

7. Toni Goodin was tapped to serve as CEO of the new Shreveport (La.) Rehabilitation Hospital.

8. LeeAnn Helber was chosen as the new president of OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens.

9. Ben Hilmes was chosen to serve as chief integration officer of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

10. Nina Hobcroft was named chief strategy officer of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System.

11. John Kastanis was chosen as interim COO of the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

12. Jason Kimbrell was named CEO of Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee, Fla.

13. Lisa Nelson, PharmD, was named associate vice president of IT applications and chief applications officer at University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center.

14. Haroula Protopapadakis Norden was named COO of Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida.

15. Terika Richardson was named COO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services.

16. Edmund Sabanegh Jr., MD, was named president and CEO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

17. Veronica Schmidt is resigning as CEO of Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, Neb.

18. Karen Surkala was named COO of AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa., according to the Post-Journal.

19. Scott Teffeteller was chosen as the next CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network.

20. Jennifer White, the CFO of a state agency that runs Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital, resigned.

21. Jeff Zewe, BSN, RN, president and CEO of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System, resigned.