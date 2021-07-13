Former Cerner leader tapped as Adventist Health chief integration officer

Ben Hilmes was chosen to serve as chief integration officer of Adventist Health, the Roseville, Calif.-based health system said in a July 2 news release.

Mr. Hilmes brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience to the role.

Previously, he was a Cerner senior vice president at Adventist Health. He also was a consultant with the global EY accounting firm.

In his new role, Mr. Hilmes will focus on integrating new services and acquisitions into the Adventist Health structure, as well as meeting 2030 strategic objectives and supporting community teams, according to the nonprofit health system.

Adventist Health includes the national Blue Zones well-being company, in addition to hospitals and healthcare services in more than 80 communities on the U.S. West Coast and in Hawaii.