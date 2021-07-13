Terika Richardson to leave Advocate Aurora Health for Ardent Health Services role

Terika Richardson has been named COO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, the organization said June 29.

Ms. Richardson most recently was president of the central Chicagoland patient service area for Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee. She also served as CEO of Retreat Doctors' Hospital in Richmond, Va.

Beginning Sept. 7, Ms. Richardson will oversee operations of Ardent's 30 hospitals and more than 200 care sites in six states.

