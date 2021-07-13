Guthrie names new CEO

Edmund Sabanegh Jr., MD, has been named president and CEO of the Guthrie Clinic, the Sayre, Pa.-based health system said July 13.

Dr. Sabanegh served as president of the main campus and regional hospitals for Cleveland Clinic, and he served more than two decades in the U.S. Air Force. He will begin his new role Sept. 13.

"I am honored to join the remarkable people who drive the service focus and innovative spirit that defines the Guthrie system today," Dr. Sabanegh said in a news release. "My goal as Guthrie's next leader will be to accelerate healthcare transformation across the system while embracing and leveraging its outstanding legacy of patient care and community service."

Dr. Sabanegh, a board-certified urologist, will succeed Joseph Scopelliti, MD, who is retiring.

