Mount Sinai Health System names chief nursing informatics officer

Robbie Freeman, MSN, RN, has joined the information technology department as vice president of clinical innovation and chief nursing informatics officer for New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, according to a memo from health system executives.

Mr. Freeman began his new role July 1.

He will continue to oversee the clinical data science and digital engagement teams, and he will also lead the nursing informatics team, Chief Nurse Executive Beth Oliver, DNP, RN, and CIO Kristin Myers wrote in the memo to faculty, staff, trainees and students.

Mr. Freeman is a 12-year veteran of Mount Sinai Health System, most recently serving as vice president of clinical innovations at Mount Sinai Hospital. He also was the hospital's senior director of clinical operations and began his career at the organization as a medical-surgical nurse at Mount Sinai Beth Israel.