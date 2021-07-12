Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare names chief business development officer

Michael "Trey" Crabb III was named senior vice president and chief business development officer of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, the Memphis, Tenn.-based health system said July 12.

Mr. Crabb brings more than 25 years of advisory experience to Methodist Le Bonheur.

He started Morgan Stanley's national hospital and health systems merger and acquisition efforts and was managing director for Chicago-based Ziegler Investment Banking. He also has served as an adjunct faculty member for the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School in Chapel Hill, N.C., for nearly 10 years.

In his new role, Mr. Crabb will focus on the health system's strategic relationships, identifying innovative new partnerships and enhancing patient care services, Methodist Le Bonheur said.