Angela Brandt has been named president of ProMedica Senior Care, the Toledo, Ohio-based health system said July 12.

Ms. Brandt brings nearly 25 years of healthcare experience to the role, most recently as president of the ProMedica Physicians provider group. She also held executive and operational leadership positions at ProMedica and Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health.

ProMedica is a 12-hospital organization serving communities in 28 states.

Read more about Ms. Brandt here.